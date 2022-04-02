Aspas: “He only needed to call a fourth penalty to take it himself”

Iago Aspas was very vocal tonight after his side’s 1 - 2 loss to Real Madrid at home in a game where Celta Vigo played well but couldn’t get any points. Aspas was frank about his thoughts on the referee who awarded Real Madrid with three penalties, and also had some praise for Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

“He only needed to call a fourth penalty to take it himself,” Aspas said of the referee. “It seemed that a hat trick from Benzema was what he wanted and what he was looking for.

“What matters to me is winning, it doesn’t matter to me to deserve it or not. I’m a winner, I like to win and I’m going home fucked up. We played well but we got zero points.

“Courtois is the best goalkeeper in the world, I already said it in the previous game and it seems that he listened to me. He took the free kick from me, a shot from Denis right from the start and then the header.”