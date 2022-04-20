Osasuna vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Osasuna just three days after a very intense match in Sevilla. Los Blancos have earned encouraging wins as of late but must keep their foot on the throttle and take care of business tonight as well.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Camavinga, Kroos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Osasuna predicted XI: Herrera, Vidal, Garcia, Hernandez, Sanchez, Torres, Moncayola, Sanjurjo, Garcia, Budimir, Avila.

Ancelotti will be without Casemiro (small muscle injury) and Modric (rest) tonight, so he will likely deploy a 4-3-3 formation with Rodrygo, Vinicius and Benzema leading the offense. If that’s the case, Camavinga, Valverde and Kroos will start in the midfield. Ancelotti could also start Ceballos or even Isco in the center of the field but Rodrygo has earned a chance to feature in the lineup and Madrid should not struggle against Osasuna’s midfield with three players in that line.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/20/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

