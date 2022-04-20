Osasuna vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch La Liga online

Real Madrid visit Osasuna hoping to keep their good form going. Los Blancos earned a statement win against Sevilla last Sunday and Barcelona also lost at home to Cadiz, meaning that Madrid just have to take care of business and win 7 points to be crowned as champions of the 2021-2022 La Liga season.

Osasuna have been surprisingly good this season and are currently ninth, although their season is all but over now that they are 11 points behind Real Sociedad for the last Conference League spot. Real Madrid must take advantage of this fact and earn the three points, even though doing so without Casemiro and Modric will not be easy.

El Sadar is always a tough venue for Madrid, so Los Blancos will have to make sure they play with composure and intensity from the whistle if they want to avoid finding themselves behind in the score once again.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/20/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.