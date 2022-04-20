BREAKING: Bale withdrawn from Real Madrid’s squad list against Osasuna

Real Madrid have announced that striker Gareth Bale will not be available to face Osasuna today.

Gareth Bale is not available for Real Madrid’s LaLiga matchday 33 game this evening against Osasuna at El Sadar (9:30pm CEST).

Source: Realmadrid.com

Bale was initially included on the team’s squad list, so he didn’t suffer any kind of injury during Tuesday’s training session. The Welshman has stayed in the Spanish capital though, so coach Carlo Ancelotti will not have him at his disposal.

Bale had played some minutes as a backup striker in recent weeks. However, it’s clear that he was not expected to make a big impact tonight, so Ancelotti will just have to trust either Jovic or Mariano for that role if he wants to give Benzema a chance to rest.

His contract with Real Madrid expires next summer, so both sides involved will be happy to part ways.