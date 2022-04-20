CONFIRMED lineups: Osasuna vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Osasuna in La Liga.
Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vázquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Camavinga, Ceballos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Asensio, Benzema.
Osasuna starting XI (TBC): Herrera, Vidal, Garcia, Hernandez, Sanchez, Torres, Moncayola, Sanjurjo, Garcia, Budimir, Avila.
Los Blancos will have a week off to get ready for the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals against Manchester City, so taking care of business with a final push tonight would give them a huge boost of confidence which would also all but clinch the 2021-2022 La Liga title for them.
HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA
Date: 04/20/2022
Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.
Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.
Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+
Available Streaming: ESPN+
