CONFIRMED lineups: Osasuna vs Real Madrid, 2022 La Liga

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Osasuna in La Liga.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Vázquez, Militao, Alaba, Nacho, Camavinga, Ceballos, Valverde, Rodrygo, Asensio, Benzema.

Osasuna starting XI (TBC): Herrera, Vidal, Garcia, Hernandez, Sanchez, Torres, Moncayola, Sanjurjo, Garcia, Budimir, Avila.

Los Blancos will have a week off to get ready for the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals against Manchester City, so taking care of business with a final push tonight would give them a huge boost of confidence which would also all but clinch the 2021-2022 La Liga title for them.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM LA LIGA

Date: 04/20/2022

Time: 21:30 CEST, 03:30pm EST.

Venue: El Sadar, Pamplona, Spain.

Available TV: Movistar La Liga, ESPN+

Available Streaming: ESPN+

