Leeds United initially looked to Raul as Bielsa’s replacement — report

Just before appointing American coach Jesse Marsch as their head coach, Leeds United had Real Madrid Castilla manager Raul Gonzalez as one of their main choices to replace Marcelo Bielsa. At least that is according to a report from MARCA today, where the Spanish paper stated that Raul, who has attracted many suitors around Europe for his work at Castilla, was a realistic candidate for the English club.

VIDEO from 2021, Managing Madrid Podcast: Is Raul ready to coach Real Madrid?:

Nothing materialized, of course, and Leeds got Jesse Marsch while Raul is still at Castilla. It is interesting to think about, though: Leeds would be a good stepping stone for Raul.

Many fans and pundits want to see the former Real Madrid striker have a stint at another middle-sized club before making the leap, and you have to wonder what Raul would’ve done on a tactical level with Leeds.

Raul’s contract runs until 2022. It will be interesting to see what he decides to do. His place as Real Madrid’s head boss seems inevitable.