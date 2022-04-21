Player Ratings: Osasuna 1 - 3 Real Madrid; 2022 La Liga

Goals from David Alaba, Marco Asensio, and Lucas Vazquez were enough to drive home another La Liga victory.

Full match player ratings below:

Thibaut Courtois—7: Made a huge save at the start of the second half, but Osasuna only had 3 shots on target the whole game.

Lucas Vazquez—7: Scored the goal that put the nail in the coffin for Osasuna.

Eder Militao—5.5: Has struggled to find his best form after missing the Chelsea match. Lost track of Budimir on the first goal and had some clumsy challenges.

David Alaba—8: Scored the opening goal and nearly had a second with cracking shot from nearly 30 yards out.

Nacho—5.5: Slowed down the attack as a left back and gave too much space to Chimy Avila for Osasuna to hit cross-field switches.

Eduardo Camavinga—8: Played as the defensive midfielder in Casemiro’s absence and his on ball quality under pressure was superb. Took proactive first touches and dagger in crisp passes to his teammates. Was the architect of the second goal scored by Marco Asensio. Was booked early, but managed the game.

Dani Ceballos—7.5: Earned a pre-assist on the first goal with a lovely ball over the top of the defense to Karim Benzema inside the box. Nearly scored the second after latching on to a Camavinga lofted pass— it was his shot that was saved but deflected into Marco Asensio’s path. Got on the ball as often as possible and was secure in possesion.

Fede Valverde—6.5: Alternated between right wing and central midfield, always playing with a sense of urgency.

Marco Asensio—6: Scored a goal, but offered little to the team’s build up play and offensive threat.

Rodrygo Goes—8: Fantastic game on the left wing, was a constant threat and provoked both penalties.

Karim Benzema—5.5: It just wasn’t his day. Missed two penalties, but started the counter on the third and final goal.

Substitutions:

Dani Carvajal—6: Played at left back after Alaba was replaced with an injury.

Kroos—6.5: Helped with circulation of the ball and maintained the team’s rhythm.

Vinicius Junior—7: Played limited minutes, but produced another assist, supplying the low driven pass across goal to Lucas Vazquez.

Isco—6: Played a little more than 10 minutes, but combined well with his teammates while out on the field.