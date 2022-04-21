Arrasate: “Every penalty Herrera stopped seemed like an extra life”

Osasuna manager Jagoba Arrasate praised his goalkeeper Sergio Herrera after he stopped two penalties in the club’s 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in a post-match press conference on Wednesday.

“He [Herrera] has a great intuition for penalties. It is a pity that he stopped two penalties to [Karim] Benzema, which is something almost historic and that has not served to add a point, at least. We are delighted to have him. Apart from being a good goalkeeper, it gives you a plus from eleven meters.”

“There have been two very different parts. We had a very good first half where we were comfortable with the ball, and we generated chances. It was a shame that last goal with five seconds left, and we didn’t defend well. It has been a blow. Surely, we deserved another result at half-time.

“The second half did remind me of Real Madrid three days ago in Seville. It has been a roller, in the physical and football they have surpassed us. Sergio has kept us in the game. Every penalty he stopped seemed like an extra life, but that final reaction has not arrived.”

The Osasuna manager also took the time to praise forward Ante Budimir, who scored a goal in his fifth consecutive LaLiga match.

“He’s on a roll. We already know that within the area, he’s lethal. He played a good game again. It’s also a shame that we found the best Budimir in the last third of the season.”

Arrasate finished with addressing the actions of some of the Osasuna fans present at El Sadar, who were seen throwing garbage at Thibaut Courtois. The referee issued a stoppage during the match to calm the fans down.

“The fans have been incredible. I don’t like us throwing objects at the opposing goalkeeper. No, it’s not okay. It is also true that it is the first time I have seen a match stopped because of that. That has happened to us away from home and a game wasn’t stopped. But hey, in general, the fans have been very good and when the forces have failed us, it has been the 12th man.”