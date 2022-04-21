Managing Madrid Podcast: Osasuna Post-game

On this Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind discuss:

- Real Madrid’s starting XI vs Osasuna

- The performances of Eduardo Camavinga and Dani Ceballos in midfield

- Explaining the defensive woes

- Explaining Eder MIlitao’s defending

- Osasuna’s press and how we dealt with it

- Marco Asensio’s performance

- Should Karim Benzema be the penalty kicker moving forward?

- A discussion on Isco

- Vinicius Junior’s cameo

- The decision to start Karim Benzema

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Mumbai, May

Toronto, May

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Om Arvind (@OmVASports)