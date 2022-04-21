Open Thread: April 21, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco or Kung_Fu_Zizou.

Only 4 points needed!

Win the victory vs Osasuna yesterday, Los Blancos only need 4 points to secure the title, without considering other results. If both Sevilla and Barcelona drop points tomorrow, Los Blancos can secure the title with a win vs Espanyol.

100 games

Fede played his 100th La Liga game and Rodrygo played his 100th for Real madrid in all competitions!

Is Alaba injuried?

Obviously it is too early to say for sure, but Carlo has said “Nothing serious, just discomforts in the abductor. Tests will be carried on today.

Nacho and Militao are both suspended for the next La Liga game vs Espanyol. Will we finally see Vallejo or will Carlo deploy Carvajal or Casemiro (or even both if Alaba injury is serious)? But the next game is UCL semi-final vs City on April 26th.