Alaba’s injury “not serious”, probable for Manchester City

Real Madrid fans pushed the panic button as soon as David Alaba had to leave Wednesday’s away match against Osasuna with what appeared to be a groin injury. Alaba was seen explaining to his teammates that he had suffered a muscle injury and coach Carlo Ancelotti was forced to take the defender out of the game.

However, Ancelotti himself said during the post-match press conference that he’s “optimistic” about Alaba’s physical problems and that the player “was taken out of the game as a precaution.”

As of now, Alaba should be considered ‘probable’ for the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals against Manchester City as it looks like he only suffered a bit of muscle fatigue, club sources told Managing Madrid.

Still, Alaba will not be expected to train with the squad for the next few days, which means that his presence in next Tuesday’s match will depend on whether or not he’s able to recover properly and do so in time.