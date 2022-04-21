10 years ago today: Ronaldo’s “calma, calma” celebration in Camp Nou

It was the Raul “shush” of its time — an iconic celebration in Camp Nou that Madridistas will never forget.

On April 21st 2012, one year on after Real Madrid lost 5 - 0 to Barcelona away from home, Jose Mourinho’s men marched into Barcelona and came away with a 1 - 2 victory.

Sami Khedira opened the scoring in the first half through a scramble. In the 73rd minute, Just three minutes after Alexis Sanchez scored an equalizer for Barcelona to make it 1 - 1, Mesut Ozil slipped in a beautiful — nay, brilliant — through ball to Cristiano Ronaldo who took one touch past Victor Valdes and slotted the ball in from an acute angle.

Full highlights, including the iconic celebration, are here.

Ronaldo was a thorn in Barcelona’s side all game. He had six shots and was part of a blitzing counter-attack all game which also featured an instrumental Mesut Ozil (3 key passes and a team high in touches), a much younger Karim Benzema, and Angel di Maria who was a two-way engine on the right wing.

Those were some of the best Clasico days of all time for everyone watching. Star-studded, featuring two incredible teams.

Here are some photos from that momentous occasion: