Per futfem.com, Real Madrid have secured the signing of Olympique Lyonnais center-back Kadeisha Buchanan. Managing Madrid can confirm this independently.

At 26-years-old, Las Blancas are getting a top-class player in her prime who will be expected to lead the defense from day one. She is already immensely decorated, winning 4 Champions Leagues, 3 French Leagues, 3 French Cups, and an Olympics. On an individual level, Buchanan has been named Canadian Player of the Year in 2015, 2017, and 2020 and won the FIFA Young Player of the Year Award at the 2015 Women’s World Cup.

This is exactly the type of profile that Madrid must now chase after building a core of young, promising Spanish talent. To get better and closer to giants like Barcelona and Lyon, the All Whites need to start pulling from the elite crop of international stars.

Signing Buchanan is a strong signaling of intent and will hopefully only be the beginning of another busy summer window.