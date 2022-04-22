Schuster on Real Madrid’s Champions League odds: “Everything is possible”.

Former Real Madrid player and manager Bernd Schuster, who was also the team’s coach in 2008 when The Whites received a Pasillo from Barcelona before thumping them 4-1, spoke to some media at the Alalpardo Awards.

The German spoke about Real Madrid’s titles runs, Mbappe, and more.

On Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid

“It bores me because it’s been many years, it’s not just now, it’s every summer. I hope he comes because this has to end once and for all and I hope positively so that we see him with the best in a competitive league where he’s fighting against the best. But let’s see what happens”.

On receiving a Pasillo in 2008, and where Real Madrid will receive it this season

“It depends on the board. In my time Laporta decided to do it, he said yes and the team did it. I think there won’t be any problems.

Above all, it’s the title, it doesn’t matter where you win it. Wether it be in Barcelona, ​​like in our case, or Atlético de Madrid, that’s even better, of course”.

On Real Madrid’s chances of winning the Champions League

“If you have already reached where they are and seeing the rivals... Truth is that the garden that Madrid has, everything is possible”.