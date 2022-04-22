Ancelotti requests Real Madrid to sign Rudiger -report

Carlo Ancelotti has requested Real Madrid to sign Chelsea center-back Antonio Rudiger this summer, when the German defender will become a free agent. That’s according to a report published today on MARCA.

Los Blancos were interested in signing Rudiger but were not convinced of giving him the contract he wants, so they decided to drop their interest in the defender. However, it now seems that Madrid want to add some more depth to their defensive line, and Rudiger would also give Ancelotti the option to play David Alaba as a left-back.

Rudiger’s salary demands are a concern, but can Real Madrid face another season with Nacho playing as many minutes as he did in 2021-2022? Having Rudiger in the squad would be very valuable, as he completed excellent performances against Real Madrid in the Champions League Quarterfinals and proved to be a high-quality defender even in a four-man defensive line.