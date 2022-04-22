Mbappe’s family will travel to Madrid next week for negotiations — report

Kylian Mbappe’s family, currently in Doha, will travel to Madrid next week to start conversations with Real Madrid about player image rights. That’s according to a report in RMC Sport, which also states that the family is having conversations with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi in Doha now, as Mbappe’s camp wants to hear both sides out before they make their final decision.

According to the report, both Real Madrid and PSG share the same optimism of having the French star in their respective teams next season, and while Mbappe himself has generally leaned away from the Parisians, in recent weeks he’s been more cryptic about what he’s going to do. PSG certainly have the money trump card over Real; while The Whites offer their prestige, vision, and the fulfillment of a childhood dream that Kylian Mbappe always had of playing with Real Madrid — a club that was the home of so many of his idols growing up.