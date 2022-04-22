Discussion: What is Fede’s best position?

Another episode of the most famous Real Madrid mailbag in the books. This Thursday, our chief editors Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete answered questions about Real Madrid’s starting front 3 next season, who the back-up striker will be, how Antonio Rudiger would fit into the team, and more.

The mailbag goes up exclusively for Patrons every Thursday, but we do try to upload free clips if we can. Today, we’ve uploaded a segment about Fede Valverde. Where is his best position, and does being versatile hurt him in some ways?

VIDEO:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3v7O4SN

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Mumbai, May: https://bit.ly/3vVQp3O

Toronto, May: https://bit.ly/34v01r0