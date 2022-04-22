Militao will be offered contract extension in the coming weeks — report

According to a report from Fabrizio Romano today, Real Madrid have drawn up an offer to extend Eder Militao and will present it to the Brazilian center-back in the coming weeks. Militao, though he’s had a dip in form of late, is well worthy of the extension and has overall been a great signing for the club. Giving him faith at the end of the season to continue seems like an important step as Militao could be a leader for years to come.

VIDEO: Our chief editor meets with Madridistas in Chicago to discuss a wide rang of Real Madrid topics, including what the squad looks like next year.

Romano also provides updates according to his sources on Luka Modric and Vinicius Jr.

“Éder Militão’s contract extension does not depend on Rüdiger deal,” Romano said in a Tweet today. “Real Madrid have already prepared their new contract proposal for Militão to be completed in the coming weeks.

“Real Madrid are also planning to extend Vinícius Jr. and Modrić contracts, no doubts.”