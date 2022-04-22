Valencia and Betis possible suitors for Reinier’s next loan stint — report

It’s your monthly Reinier Jesus update, and it’s more of the same stuff: Borussia Dortmund have zero interest in playing or developing Reinier; the loan stint continues to be a disaster; Reinier and his camp are disappointed with the entire experience; and Real Madrid, of course, are baffled by the situation because Dortmund insisted on keeping Reinier and are even paying over 13 million for his services which includes the loan fee as well as the salary.

According to a report from MARCA today, two of the teams who are most interested in Reinier for next season are Valencia and Real Betis. Both those teams are interesting choices, because not only will they likely be able to give him playing time, but are both relatively big clubs, and in the case of Betis in particular, they’d be able to offer him European football next season.

Still, according to the same report, Real Madrid are happy that Reinier has learned many things on a tactical level and consider him a more matured player despite not having many minutes in Germany.

The plan, for now, is for Reinier to join Real Madrid in pre-season training this summer.