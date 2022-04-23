Churros y Tácticas Podcast: How far away are we from a players’ union?

On this Patron-only episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani answers question like:

- What was the biggest upset this past month?

- How will Antonio Rudiger fit at Real Madrid?

- Who will win the Copa del Rey final?

- What’s up with de Ligt?

- Who should get the ‘free role’ in a Mbappe - Vinicius - Benzema trident?

- Will there eventually be a players’ union?

- Asensio’s positioning IQ

- And more.

Enjoy the raw churros and thanks for being a Patron!

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

Do you enjoy this podcast? Become a patron and earn rewards for as little as $3 / month! Patreon.com/ChurrosYTacticas