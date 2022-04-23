Open Thread: April 23, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco or Kung_Fu_Zizou.

Will Real Madrid sign Rüdiger?

It’s been rumored that Rüdiger to Real Madrid has gained speed, as the player has lowered his demands. The deal isn’t settled yet, but sources say his future is expected to be in Real Madrid. The reliable Fabrizio Romano, however, only stated that it is a work in progress.

Manchester United was the team that offered him the better contract, but the German wants to play in UCL.

In the meantime, Modric's contract will be extended until 2023. And that was already confirmed by Romano:

No doubts on Luka Modrić and Real Madrid. New contract will be signed until June 2023 and it’s never been an issue. ⭐️ #RealMadrid



It’s just matter of final meetings, paperworks, details to be sorted and then completed. Confirmed. ⤵️ https://t.co/g12KaZixL0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 23, 2022

Are Mendy, Abala and Casemiro out vs City?

Casemiro continues to feel pain. At this point, it’s unlikely that he will play on Tuesday. Alaba will undergo tests today. Mendy is the one with more chances of playing vs City.