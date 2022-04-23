Rodrygo: “Real Madrid’s key is that we fight for each other”

Real Madrid attacker Rodrygo Goes talked to the team’s TV channel and shared his thoughts on how the team is preparing for the upcoming match against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

“They’ll be tough opponents. We know the way they play and how good they are. If they’ve made it to the Champions League semi-finals, it means they’re good, and it’s down to the way City like to play, with a lot of possession. We’re expecting a tough match and we have to make sure we keep playing like we have been and try to make it through,” said the winger.

Rodrygo was asked about how special the atmosphere at the Bernabeu is during European matches. The two games played there during the knock-out stages this season have produced memorable moments. First, the historic comeback win against PSG.

“I remember the first game against PSG, when we lost there in the last minute. It was really tough and we were a bit disheartened, but after a while we became confident that we could bounce back. Then I remember the magical night at the Bernabéu. The fans were with us and we were losing at the start, but then we came back and it was one of the most beautiful moments I’ve ever experienced in football. It’s impossible for anyone to explain. It can only happen in football and only Real Madrid can do that,” explained Rodrygo.

The Champions League has been his favorite competition and the one where he’s always found a way to make an impact. Rodrygo tried to explain why that happens.

“It’s a really special competition and every player wants to play in it. I feel it’s a unique competition for me and I almost always score or set up a goal. It’s a very special competition and I hope I’ll be able to keep helping my team,” he said.

Real Madrid have not had an easy 2021-2022 Champions League edition but Los Blancos find themselves in the Semifinals, just two games away from featuring in the Final for the title.

“It’s been a difficult path, but we’re having a good season. We’ve gone through some tough moments, but we’ve managed to dig deep every time and come out winning many games. In the group stages, we started against Inter Milan and I scored at the San Siro. We were certain we’d finish top of the group because we were playing really well. That’s what happened and then we had a lot of tough games against PSG and Chelsea, and now too,” he added.

The Brazilian attacker did not waste his chance to praise fellow striker Karim Benzema, who is leading the team’s offense game after game.

“On the pitch he’s even better. People see how good he is from the outside, but those of us who play with him know he’s much better. He always advises me and talks to me about what I can do to help him or what he can do to help me. It’s a real pleasure to play with him”.

Rodrygo concluded his interview by trying to explain what makes this team special even in adversity.

“It’s all down to the fact that we always fight for each other. If one player is having a tough time, he’s got another teammate who can lend a hand. If we stick together, we’re much stronger. We all understand and that’s why we’re having a great season. If we continue like this, I think we can win a lot of things,” he said.