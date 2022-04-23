Real Madrid favorites to sign Antonio Rudiger, agreement between club and player imminient—report

Antonio Rudiger has officially decided to leave Chelsea at the end of season, according to a report from The Athletic. The German defender will be a free agent and has been negotiating with many of Europe’s elite clubs like Bayern Munich, PSG, Manchester United, Barcelona, Juventus, and Real Madrid. Information from Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Rudiger is now willing to lower his salary demands and that negotiations with Real Madrid are “advanced”. An agreement appears to be close, with Real Madrid now the leading candidate to secure the German’s signature.

The interest in Rudiger re-ignited after the quarter final Champions League clash between Chelsea and Real Madrid. A deal is not 100% complete, but Real Madrid are optimistic, according to Sky Sports Italia. Rudiger’s largest financial offer came from Manchester United, but the German wanted guaranteed Champions League football. It was thought that a deal for Rudiger would be too expensive for Real Madrid, but talks restarted after Rudiger’s agents called Madrid to restart negotiations and lowered their demands. The defender was also a direct request from Carlo Ancelotti, who is expected to continue as Real Madrid manager next season.

Antonio Rudiger has transformed into one of the best center backs in the world over the last two seasons. The 29-year-old will join Real Madrid and add immediate quality. If the German is expected to slot straight into the starting eleven, then the starting positions of Militao and Mendy may be in jeopardy. Time will tell what Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti’s plan will be for the defender, but adding a player of Rudiger’s quality should only help this Real Madrid squad.