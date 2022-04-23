Real Madrid Announce Squad vs. Levante; Copa de la Reina Quarter-Final

GK: Misa, Sofía

DEF: Kenti Robles, Babett Peter, Ivana Andrés, Olga Carmona, Claudia Florentino, Lucía Rodríguez, Rocío Gálvez, Sofie Svava

MID: Teresa Abelleira, Claudia Zornoza, Maite Oroz

FWD: Kosovare Asllani, Esther González, Lorena Navarro, Nahikari García, Caroline Møller Hansen, Athenea del Castillo, Paula Partido

Absences: Aurélie Kaci, Marta Cardona (quadriceps injury), Marta Corredera (maternity leave)

Alberto Toril has a near-full squad to take with him to Levante, where Real Madrid will contest the one-legged Copa de la Reina quarter-final. Las Blancas will be the favorites but their opponents should not be taken lightly, as they sit sixth in the league table.

Toril needs to be careful with how he manages this game, given that his side are tied with Atlético Madrid and Granadilla on points with three Primera Iberdrola matches left to play. Real have the easiest schedule in the league out of the three but any slip ups will want to be avoided.