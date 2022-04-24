Leonardo: “In Madrid they have been sure for three years that he will end up there, maybe too sure...”

Leonardo was in a good mood on Saturday evening as PSG clinched the Ligue 1 title, reclaiming their status as French Champions back from Lille.

In an interview after the match with Sky Sports Italia, Leonardo was once again asked about the future of Kylian Mbappe. “In Madrid, it’s been three years of them being sure that Kylian will end up at Real Madrid. Perhaps they shouldn’t be so sure?”, Leonardo responded with a chuckle. “Mbappe is thinking. I think it is possible he stays, and also that he leaves, but I really think he is thinking it over”, the Brazilian told Canal Plus.

Leonardo was not the only one asked about Kylian Mbappe’s future. The French striker himself was asked directly by reporters after the match. “My future? Nothing has changed, I have nothing to say,” Mbappe retorted. When asked if the PSG captaincy would help change his mind, Kylian had a professional response, “The armband isn’t an ask. It should come naturally”.

The Spanish media continues to affirm that Kylian Mbappe will indeed end up at Real Madrid. Partidazo de Cope again reaffirmed that Mbappe’s mind was made up a long time ago. Now that the Ligue 1 title is clinched, Mbappe’s future should be resolved before the end of the season.