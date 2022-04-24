Managing Madrid Podcast: Everything you need to know about PiqueGate

This Patron-only episode of the Managing Madrid Podcast is brought to you by Royal Sonesta Washington Dupont DC Circle — proud sponsors of the Managing Madrid Podcast World Tour.

On this episode, Kiyan Sobhani and Euan Mctear discuss:

How surprised are we that Gerard Pique did this?

How was Luis Rubiales hacked?

Day 1: Payment dividends

Diego Simeone’s comments about the situation

Day 2: Olympics

Day 3: VAR complaints

Day 4: Sergio Ramos and Lionel Messi

How Ramos and Messi are feeling

How do Barca fans feel?

Players union

What’s the aftermath?

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Euan McTear (@emctear)