Mbappe on his future: “Nothing has changed”

PSG officially won the Ligue 1 title tonight after drawing 1 - 1 with Lens and sealing their official place as the champions of France for the 10th time in their history.

As their superstar Kylian Mbappe addressed the media after the game, he was still quite vague about where his future lies, but most importantly for Real Madrid fans, did not give much indication to staying with the Parisians once his contract runs out in June.

“Nothing has changed,” Mbappe said after the game. “So there is nothing to say for now.”

Meanwhile, PSG head coach Mauricio Pochettino also chimed in on the situation after the game.

“We want him to stay,” Pochettino said. “But we have to wait and see what happens.”

As was reported yesterday, Mbappe’s family is currently in Doha hearing out the pitch from Nasser al-Khelaifi before travelling to Madrid for further negotiations with Real Madrid.