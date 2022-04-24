Copa de la Reina QF — Real Madrid Femenino vs. Levante: Starting Lineups, Time, & How to Watch

Real Madrid Femenino today take on Levante in the Copa de la Reina quarter-finals. Kick off in Valencia is scheduled for 6 a.m. EST (12:00 CEST). Las Blancas enter the match having won their last game 1-0 against Rayo Vallecano.

Las Blancas have met Levante twice this season. Real Madrid were dismantled 4-0 by Levante at the beginning of the season but won 1-0 in their most recent meeting.

The teams meet again today with a spot in the Copa de la Reina semi-finals on the line.

Lineups

Real Madrid XI: Misa, Teresa, Peter, Ivana, Olga, Maite, Asllani, Esther, Lucía, Zornoza, Svava

Subs: Sofía, Kenti, Lorena, Nahikari, Claudia F., Møller, Rocío, Athenea, Paula Partido

Theoretical formation: 4-2-3-1

Levante XI: Paraluta, N. Mendoza, Toletti, Andonova, Redondo, Carol, Tatiana P., Jucinara, V. Calligaris, Paula T., Falcón

Subs: Korenciova, Érika, S. Lloris, Fiamma, L. Baños, Cometti, Crivelari, Estela

Theoretical formation: 4-3-3

How to Watch

ESPN+

Teledeporte