Open Thread: April 24, 2022

Pellegrino’s Betis is CDR champions.

Betis has won Copa del Rey after drawing 1-1 vs Valencia in regular time and winning 5-4 in the penalty shootout.

Congratulations to former Real Madrid manager, Manuel Pellegrini for winning Copa del Rey with Betis. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/j3Fis0eqSI — Madrid Xtra (@MadridXtra) April 23, 2022

Rüdiger

The rumour of Rüdiger being signed by Real Madrid is getting serious each day. Romano has now confirmed the player will leave Chelsea and Real Madrid is in the final stages of the negotiations. Marca claimed Carlo asked for his signing in a meeting with Florentino Perez and the player impressed in the match at Bernabéu. And there is more:

| Real Madrid have chosen Antonio Rudiger because they believe the gap in quality between Militao-Alaba and Nacho-Vallejo is too big, and they believe the team's current defense isn't good enough on aerial duels and that Rudiger would fix that. @Ramon_AlvarezMM #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) April 23, 2022

Other transfer experts are already saying the deal is closed.

Is Mbappe one step closer?

A previously rumour claimed Real was waiting PSG’s League 1 title to be confirmed for making the announcement of Mbappe’s signing. So, the French club has won the League 1 today. In addition, there is a new report stating Mbappe already announced that is leaving to his PSG teammates and that Neymar is preparing a farewell party to the French player. However, Mbappe was asked about the future and the player, as usual, say he is still thinking. About the matter, PSG’s director Leonardo said:

In Madrid, it’s been three years of them being sure that Kylian will end up at Real Madrid. Perhaps they shouldn’t be so sure? Mbappé is thinking. I think it’s possible he stays, and also that he leaves.

Injuried players

According to Marca, Ancelotti is concerned about the injuries of Casemiro and Alaba for the game vs City. Alaba will be a doubt until the last minute, as medical test confirmed he has a contracture in the abductor. Mendy is more likely to be in, as he completed a part of the training with the team.