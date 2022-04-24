Alaba and Casemiro still questionable for Manchester City, Mendy upgraded to probable

Real Madrid key starters David Alaba and Carlos Casemiro are still ‘questionable’ for Tuesday’s match against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals. Los Blancos were hoping to have both of them 100% recovered and ready to play but their presence in the lineup will be a game-time decision, club sources told Managing Madrid.

On the other hand, Ferland Mendy has been upgraded to ‘probable’ and it looks like the French left-back will be able to play. Bale, who was withdrawn from Madrid’s list for Wednesday’s match against Osasuna, will likely be available too.

Needless to say, both Alaba and Casemiro are working hard to increase their chances of playing the first leg in Manchester. Pep Guardiola’s team is one of the best offensive sides in European football and missing Alaba and Casemiro would be a disaster for Ancelotti.

Eduardo Camavinga would likely replace Casemiro in the starting lineup, while Nacho would play alongside Militao if Alaba isn’t available.