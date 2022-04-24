Betis interested in signing Isco this summer -report

Isco’s tenure in Real Madrid is about to end, with the midfielder set to become a free agent this summer. While Sevilla appeared to be leading the race to sign Isco, Betis are also interested and are willing to offer the midfielder a two-year deal which would reunite Isco and Manuel Pellegrini as the Andalusian club try to play Champions League football, according to a report published today on MARCA.

Both Pellegrini and Sevilla’s Julen Lopetegui are big fans of Isco’s game and would likely make the midfielder one of the foundational pieces of their project. In fact, Pellegrini was the coach who gave Isco the starting job in Malaga, which secured the 2012 Golden Boy award for the Spanish midfielder.

Sevilla might actually be the most appealing team for Isco though, as they will likely play in the Champions League next season and seem to be a bit more competitive than Betis. However, Betis want to upgrade their squad and Real Madrid midfielders Isco and Dani Ceballos could take the reigning Copa del Rey champions to the next level.

Isco hasn’t made his decision just yet, but it looks like his future will be in the city of Sevilla. Whether he will wear green or red remains to be seen.