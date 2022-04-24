Immediate Reaction: Levante 1 - 3 Real Madrid; Copa de la Reina Quarter-Finals

Real Madrid defeated Levante 3-1 in the Copa de la Reina quarter-finals. Given that this was a one-legged tie, Las Blancas have progressed to the semis. The match itself was utter chaos, prompted by Ángel Villcampa’s wild defensive approach.

Below are my immediate thoughts on what transpired. A piece on key performances and a post-game podcast will follow.

Grid View





Real Madrid conceded a penalty right off the bat, with Teresa committing a soft “foul” on Andonova in the box. Alba Redondo duly converted, giving Levante a dream start.

Antes del minuto dos te pitan ESTO pic.twitter.com/8k8STsXskn — Alba Indigo ️‍ (@delenatoralways) April 24, 2022

That lead barely lasted, with Esther equalizing in the 9th minute. Maite had roamed inside from the right and faked a shot before pulling the trigger. Levante managed to get a foot to the attempt anyway, but it bounced into the path of Esther, who made no mistake from close range.

Almost immediately, Madrid scored again. Esther played Asllani in behind and the Swede found Olga at the far post.

Los goles de @Estheeer9 y @7olgacarmona que remontan por ahora el partido (1-2) pic.twitter.com/KCGlgF7FRq — FCBSeny (@FCBseny) April 24, 2022

And then Madrid made it three. Levante’s defense collapsed and Asllani got into acres of room to chip the keeper.