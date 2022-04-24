Real Madrid Femenino B Finish Top Of Their Group In 3rd Division

Real Madrid Femenino B secured top spot in Group 5 of Primera Nacional — the third division of Spanish women’s football — with a 5-1 victory over CF Pozuelo.

Dina gave Madrid an early lead, converting from an Ariana Arias cross.

Ari then went on to score herself.

It wasn’t long before Irene made it 3-0, mimicking the senior side’s explosive start vs. Levante — a match that was going on at the same time.

Bicho notched another to close out the half.

Ari grabbed a brace and Madrid’s last after the break, ending the contest if it hadn’t been over already.

Pozuelo managed to nab a consolation strike in the 87th minute, but Real were already thinking about celebrations by then.

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid B have secured qualification to the next division. However, this will not see them progress to Reto Iberdrola — the second-highest league in Spain. The RFEF is introducing another competition that will sit between Reto and Primera Nacional, which Castilla will feature in next season.