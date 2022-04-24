Real Madrid Femenino B Finish Top Of Their Group In 3rd Division

Real Madrid Femenino B secured top spot in Group 5 of Primera Nacional — the third division of Spanish women’s football — with a 5-1 victory over CF Pozuelo.
Dina gave Madrid an early lead, converting from an Ariana Arias cross.
G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️LLLLLLL de @LauritaHG19 para adelantar al @realmadridfem “B” tras un centro medido de @ArianaArias03 pic.twitter.com/aE0YcM4Uec— Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) April 24, 2022
Ari then went on to score herself.
G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️LLLLLLL de @ArianaArias03 para hacer el 2-0 y encarrilar el partido. #HalaMadrid | #RMCity pic.twitter.com/Vwdw06oQ0r— Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) April 24, 2022
It wasn’t long before Irene made it 3-0, mimicking the senior side’s explosive start vs. Levante — a match that was going on at the same time.
G⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️LLLLLLL de Irene para hacer el 3-0.— Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) April 24, 2022
Jugada espectacular de @danabenitezzz que dio una asistencia de pura clase con el tacón a @BelenPerMad pic.twitter.com/vpK8gFy5U7
Bicho notched another to close out the half.
Gooolllll de @bichobs_06 que arrancó la moto y se metió hasta la portería para hacer el 4-0. #HalaMadrid | #RMCity pic.twitter.com/y1LAEj2TSd— Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) April 24, 2022
Ari grabbed a brace and Madrid’s last after the break, ending the contest if it hadn’t been over already.
Llegó la manita ✋ gracias al gol de @ArianaArias03 que suma ya 13 goles esta temporada. #HalaMadrid | #RMCity pic.twitter.com/dvARTRpOjn— Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) April 24, 2022
Pozuelo managed to nab a consolation strike in the 87th minute, but Real were already thinking about celebrations by then.
CAMPEONAS pic.twitter.com/LC1johoSz8— Misa Malena Ortiz (@Misa_CF) April 24, 2022
Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid B have secured qualification to the next division. However, this will not see them progress to Reto Iberdrola — the second-highest league in Spain. The RFEF is introducing another competition that will sit between Reto and Primera Nacional, which Castilla will feature in next season.
