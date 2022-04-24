 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Real Madrid Femenino B Finish Top Of Their Group In 3rd Division

Castilla secured their place with a 5-1 victory over CF Pozuelo.

By Om Arvind
/ new
Grupo 5 of Primera Nacional
futboleras.es

Real Madrid Femenino B secured top spot in Group 5 of Primera Nacional — the third division of Spanish women’s football — with a 5-1 victory over CF Pozuelo.

Dina gave Madrid an early lead, converting from an Ariana Arias cross.

Ari then went on to score herself.

It wasn’t long before Irene made it 3-0, mimicking the senior side’s explosive start vs. Levante — a match that was going on at the same time.

Bicho notched another to close out the half.

Ari grabbed a brace and Madrid’s last after the break, ending the contest if it hadn’t been over already.

Pozuelo managed to nab a consolation strike in the 87th minute, but Real were already thinking about celebrations by then.

Unsurprisingly, Real Madrid B have secured qualification to the next division. However, this will not see them progress to Reto Iberdrola — the second-highest league in Spain. The RFEF is introducing another competition that will sit between Reto and Primera Nacional, which Castilla will feature in next season.

More From Managing Madrid

Real Madrid News 24/7

Loading comments...