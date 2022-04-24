Discussion: How does Rudiger fit at Real Madrid?

Antonio Rudiger may be on his way to Real Madrid. Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel confirmed today that the German center-back is leaving the club, and a likely destination is the Bernabeu.

Many questions naturally arise: Would Rudiger start? Who would he bench? What does the backline look like next season?

Our chief editors, Kiyan Sobhani and Lucas Navarrete, answered these question in a clip below, which is taken from the world-famous weekly Real Madrid mailbag podcast for Managing Madrid Patrons:

The full episode can be found here: https://bit.ly/3KoSJ7j

Enjoy, subscribe, and comment, and let us know your thoughts on the above video.

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Apple: https://apple.co/3tJ6qY9

Subscribe to the Managing Madrid Podcast on Spotify: https://spoti.fi/364lzLx

Join the Patreon army for a ton on bonus content: Patreon.com/ManagingMadrid

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Mumbai, May: https://bit.ly/3vVQp3O

Toronto, May: https://bit.ly/34v01r0