Details for Mumbai Podcast officially announced

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to BOMBAY!

About this event

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to Bombay. So everyone in Mumbai and surrounding areas, make sure to save the date. We will be doing a live podcast on May 14, 2022. Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind will be hosting an epic Madridista party for the first and only time ever together in Mumbai.

Reserve your spot ASAP to ensure you get in before seats fill up and prices go up. This is our only stop in Mumbai EVER. Make it count. Come meet us!

Date and time

Sat, 14 May 2022, 6:00 PM –

Sun, 15 May 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Location

Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts & Sangeetha Sabha

292, Com. Harbanslal Marg, Sion East

Mumbai, MH 400022

India

View Map

Book your tickets to these cities on the Managing Madrid Podcast world tour:

Mumbai, May

Toronto, May