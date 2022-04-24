Details for Mumbai Podcast officially announced

The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to BOMBAY!
The biggest Real Madrid podcast in the world is coming to Bombay. So everyone in Mumbai and surrounding areas, make sure to save the date. We will be doing a live podcast on May 14, 2022. Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind will be hosting an epic Madridista party for the first and only time ever together in Mumbai.
Reserve your spot ASAP to ensure you get in before seats fill up and prices go up. This is our only stop in Mumbai EVER. Make it count. Come meet us!
Date and time
Sat, 14 May 2022, 6:00 PM –
Sun, 15 May 2022, 9:00 PM IST
Location
Sri Shanmukhananda Fine Arts & Sangeetha Sabha
292, Com. Harbanslal Marg, Sion East
Mumbai, MH 400022
India
