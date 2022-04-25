Las Blancas Podcast: Real Madrid Thrive In The Chaos vs. Levante

On this episode of Las Blancas podcast, Om Arvind and Yash Thakur discuss:

Real Madrid Femenino B finishing first in their group in the third division

Why Castilla will still be playing in the third division despite having qualified for promotion

The best youth players in our ranks

The reasons Maite was more effective on the right in this game

Why Toril plays Maite at right wing

Does it matter where Maite is deployed?

Villacampa’s reckless, dogmatic defensive tactics

Villacampa’s mistaken lineup selection

Esther thriving in this environment

Olga continuing her excellent form

Jucinara’s bad game

How Levante’s subs changed the second half

Real Madrid’s need to control games

Zornoza at right wing?

Which opponent would be Madrid’s “easiest” in the semis

