School of Real Madrid VIDEO: How Real Madrid’s European DNA Got Them Past Chelsea

The School of Real Madrid, a YouTube channel created in 2019 by Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Om Arvind which provides Real Madrid analysis through narration and animation, is back — and this time it’s back for good!

We’d like to welcome our new producer: Miguel Castillo. You can see how talented he is by watching our first video back: A breakdown of how Real Madrid’s European DNA came through against Chelsea. The video also breaks down some tactical wrinkles, and also revisits some things from the PSG tie:

If you like this work, please consider supporting it with the simple act of subscribing to the channel and commenting to help with the algorithm. Any bit helps us to continue doing these videos for you to enjoy.

Narrator: Kiyan Sobhani (@Kiyan Sobhani: Real Madrid Journalist)

Contributor: Om Arvind (@Om Arvind)

Producer: Miguel Castillo

Follow us on Twitter: Twitter.com/SchoolofMadrid

Follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/TheSchoolofRealMadrid

Follow us on Instagram: Instagram.com/TheSchoolofRealMadrid

Subscribe to The School of Real Madrid on YouTube: https://bit.ly/3EGc6aF