MANCHESTER BY THE CITY: April 25, 2022

The Open Thread/Daily Merengue is a place where you can discuss anything and everything related to football. Feel free to discuss the topics presented here, or start your very own discussions! The Open thread will be posted every day by one of the mods: Valyrian Steel, Felipejack, Ezek lx, NeRObutBlanco or Kung_Fu_Zizou.

DIRECTOR’S CUT VIEW

Anyone remember our 2014 UCL campaign? and do you also remember the year before in 2013? which ended disgracefully as BVB put us out of the CL and Lewandowski became a superstar overnight from that match as the world was awakened to the fact that there was another player out there not named Ronaldo or Messi that had over 30 goals playing with a lesser known team. Same way last year, Kante, a player who couldn’t secure a permanent spot in the Chelsea squad under Frank Lampard for over 6 months in that season. He does well against us and all of a sudden becomes a shoe-in for 2021 Ballon D’or. ABSURD!

In 2013 BVB embarrassed us out of the CL, Lewandowski scored 4 on us, but they go on to lose the final. In 2014 we get revenge and beat BVB and go on to win the CL. The legend of Casemiro begins as he goes to the mountains of Porto to hone his craft and cost us 15mil extra to get him back from them. Meanwhile the end of Illaramendi is also taking place. In 2021, Chelsea beat us out of the CL and go on to win it. In 2022....we beat them out of the CL and have gotten revenge back but could history repeat itself?

EVERTON AFTERMATH

Since Ancelotti aborted Everton for us last year. We’re atop of the table whilst Everton are now in the relegation zone. 3 points away from safety. Scary.

CITIZEN UPDATE

Manchester City are heading into this match off of stomping Watford 5-1. So they’re in high spirits, but we must bring them down. Liverpool are right behind them in the title race by 1 point. This match could potentially affect the remainder of their season psychologically.

FRENKIE

Any time Barca get a midfielder. I advise giving them the 3 year test if the player is past the age of 27 and 5 years in they’re still in their early 20’s (say 21 yrs old or below). If they survive the 3rd year, then they’re solid. If they survive all 5 years, then they’ll be fine. Frenkie is only 24 but has become largely irrelevant since the rising of both Gavi and Pedri. From Alex Song, Denis Suarez, Arda Turan, Sergi Gomes to Andre Gomes. Alot of players the world has hailed as peak, only for them to never reach their peak at Barca and don’t last beyond 3 years at the club. And things usually go downhill from there for said players. Rakitic is the only one that lasted the longest and is the most successful.

DISCLAIMER:

Don’t know if anyone has seen the movie, “Manchester By The Sea”. That’s what inspired today’s open thread title.