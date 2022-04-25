Rudiger and Real Madrid reach verbal agreement, deal imminent -report

Real Madrid and Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger have reached a verbal agreement and the signing of the deal between the two parts is imminent, according to reports from MARCA and Fabrizio Romano.

Rudiger, who turned 29 years old this March, is set to become a free agent this summer. Real Madrid have decided to sign him after coach Carlo Ancelotti requested such move, something which would allow him to use David Alaba as a left-back. Adding Rudiger to the squad would also add depth to Madrid’s thin defensive line in a season when Nacho Fernandez has played more minutes than initially expected.

The financial details of Rudiger’s agreement with Real Madrid have not been published, but both MARCA and Romano indicate that the contract could be signed this week, even though it would not be announced before the end of the 2021-2022 season. Rudiger seems set to sign a four-year deal with Madrid.