Real Madrid announce squad for Champions League match against Manchester City

Real Madrid have published their squad list for Tuesday’s match against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

REAL MADRID SQUAD:

Goalkeepers: Courtois, Lunin and Fuidias.

Defenders: Carvajal, Militão, Alaba, Vallejo, Nacho, Marcelo and F. Mendy.

Midfielders: Kroos, Modrić, Casemiro, Valverde, Lucas V., D. Ceballos, Isco and Camavinga.

Forwards: Benzema, Asensio, Bale, Vini Jr. and Rodrygo.

As expected, David Alaba, Casemiro and Ferland Mendy are all traveling with the squad. However, their presence in Real Madrid’s starting XI is not certain, as they are trying to recover in time from their physical problems.

Club sources told Managing Madrid this Sunday that they all will be a game-time decision, although Mendy seems to be ‘probable’ for the game.

Bale is the only backup striker on the team’s squad list as neither Mariano nor Jovic have traveled, so the Welshman could get some minutes late in the game if Benzema needs a breather.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/26/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.