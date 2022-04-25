Referee named for Champions League match between Manchester City and Real Madrid

UEFA have appointed Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs as the man in charge of the match between Manchester City and Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

Per Realmadrid.com

István Kovács has been appointed to oversee the Champions League semi-final first leg clash between Real Madrid and Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium (Tuesday, 9:00pm CEST). It will be the first time that the Romanian official takes charge of a madridista fixture in the competition.

Seeing Kovacs in charge of such an important match is a bit odd, as he seems to lack the experience to referee huge games. The match between City and Madrid will likely have some controversial plays, so it will be interesting to see how Kovacs takes care of the different situations that will develop.

Still, if UEFA have appointed him for this game, it’s clear that he at least has the potential to be a quality referee.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/26/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

