Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid are almost champions, and they can shake up the top 4

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:
- A little therapy for Diego who didn’t want to do the podcast at all
- Barcelona’s situation
- Copa del Rey final
- What’s gone wrong for them exactly?
- Is there a chance they drop out of the top 4?
- Real Madrid and Barcelona’s remaining schedule
- Should Barca sign Adama Traore permanently?
- Is the Gerard Pique stuff a distraction?
- Champions League predictions
- And more.
Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga's hottest topics.
