Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid are almost champions, and they can shake up the top 4

Kiyan helps Diego through some tough times

By Kiyan Sobhani
Diego Lorijn, Churros y Tácticas
On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

  • A little therapy for Diego who didn’t want to do the podcast at all
  • Barcelona’s situation
  • Copa del Rey final
  • What’s gone wrong for them exactly?
  • Is there a chance they drop out of the top 4?
  • Real Madrid and Barcelona’s remaining schedule
  • Should Barca sign Adama Traore permanently?
  • Is the Gerard Pique stuff a distraction?
  • Champions League predictions
  • And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

