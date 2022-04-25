Churros y Tácticas Podcast: Real Madrid are almost champions, and they can shake up the top 4

On this episode of the Churros y Tácticas Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani and Diego Lorijn discuss:

A little therapy for Diego who didn’t want to do the podcast at all

Barcelona’s situation

Copa del Rey final

What’s gone wrong for them exactly?

Is there a chance they drop out of the top 4?

Real Madrid and Barcelona’s remaining schedule

Should Barca sign Adama Traore permanently?

Is the Gerard Pique stuff a distraction?

Champions League predictions

And more.

Co-host and chief editor of the Managing Madrid Podcast, Kiyan Sobhani, along with Diego Lorijn — Barca TV, VIVA La Liga TV host, delve into La Liga’s hottest topics. We scrutinize the biggest games, dissect the main talking points, and bring a unique and fresh perspective to Spanish football.

