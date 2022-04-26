Sterling on Real Madrid: “We know how good they are in this competition,”

Manchester City attacker Raheem Sterling spoke to the media today ahead of his side’s first-leg Champions League semi-final clash against Real Madrid at the Etihad. Sterling, while full of respect for his opponents, insisted his side are confident and that they have been in high pressure situations before.

“We know – not just from this season but from previous seasons and history – how good they are in this competition,” Sterling said.

“They have scored late goals but we have players who have been in high pressure games and we know how to deal with it. I think come tomorrow, we will be fine.

“Not having a game [this past weekend] is beneficial for them but at the end of the day, it all comes down to tomorrow: who’s prepared mentally and physically, and who wants it more.

“What’s happened previously doesn’t really matter. All that’s in the past. All we can control is making sure we are prepared right. It’s a game over two legs. We can’t focus on their previous games. We focus on tomorrow at the Etihad.

“Every season we are a Club looking to challenge for all the big trophies. The Champions League is the one we haven’t got our hands on and is the one we are focused on.

“It’s a special competition. It’s a competition every young player wants to be in and it was no different growing up.

“I try to give my best. The music and atmosphere on the night is always special.”