Managing Madrid Podcast: Manchester City Preview; Rudiger Thoughts

This episode comes in two parts.

Part One: Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez preview the Manchester City game and discuss the Antonio Rudiger signing

How should Real Madrid approach this game defensively?

What’s City’s backline going to be without Stones / Cancelo / Walker?

Gabriel Jesus

Key matchups

Raheem Sterling vs Dani Carvajal

Midfield battle

Stopping Kevin de Bruyne

Explaining Toni Kroos’s struggles right now

The tactical approach from both teams

Eder Militao’s importance

The importance of Real Madrid’s bench mob and the energy levels

Why Rudiger is a good signing

Debunking the argument that Rudiger is a ‘systems player’

Should David Alaba start over Ferland Mendy at LB?

And more.

Part Two (56:13): Kiyan Sobhani and Siddharth Ramsundar discuss Benzema’s longevity

Why Karim Benzema is unbelievable and unrivalled

His diet and training regime

How athletes prolong their careers

And more.

Hosts this week:

Kiyan Sobhani (@KiyanSo)

Jose Perez (@jcperez_)

Siddharth Ramsundar (@tacticalfouling)