Manchester City vs Real Madrid, 2022 Champions League: Predicted lineups

Real Madrid visit Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals with three undisputed starters like Casemiro, Mendy and Alaba being game-time decisions. News from Madrid’s camp suggest that Casemiro is the biggest question mark of the three, with Mendy and Alaba possibly featuring in the XI.

Real Madrid predicted XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Camavinga, Fede Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Vinicius, Benzema.

Manchester City predicted XI: Ederson, Ake, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling, Foden.

City will be missing a pure right-back tonight so Vinicius Junior will surely try to be a threat on Real Madrid’s left wing. If Casemiro can’t start, Camavinga, Fede, Kroos and Modric will all be required to work very hard against City’s strong midfield, as Guardiola’s team will definitely look to impose their possession-oriented style, especially at home. If they succeed, Madrid will have to be accurate whenever they have the chance to counterattack.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/26/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

