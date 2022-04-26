Manchester City vs Real Madrid 2022 live stream: Time, TV channels and how to watch Champions League online

Real Madrid visit Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals. Los Blancos have beaten the odds ever since the knock-out stages began, taking care of Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea in classic Real Madrid fashion, with big comebacks at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester City have a very deep squad full of talented players coached by Pep Guardiola, so Madrid are once again the underdogs. Guardiola’s men will surely try to control the tempo of the game and dominate possession, something which could very well suit Madrid’s counterattacking style if Vinicius and Benzema complete a good performance.

Los Blancos could be without Casemiro, Alaba and Mendy in this game. The three of them are game-time decisions, so coach Carlo Ancelotti could need to make some very important decisions tonight with his starting lineup given that all those three players mentioned above are undisputed starters when available.

Do not miss this game!

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/26/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.