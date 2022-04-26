Isco reaches verbal agreement with Real Betis — report

Isco is on his way out of Real Madrid — it’s been no secret. As his contract winds down, the next question was always going to be: Where does he go?

Isco, who’s played little this season but has been good in his limited minutes, is still a good player and can certainly contribute to another good team. That team, likely, is at a club at a lower lower but still big enough to play European football. For long, it was assumed that club would be Sevilla so that he could be reunited with long-time admirer and former head coach Julen Lopetegui.

But reports all over Spain now indicate that Isco’s next destination may very well be at Sevilla’s eternal rival: Real Betis.

Both MARCA and AS have reported that Isco has a verbal agreement with Real Betis, but a barrier may be where they finish in La Liga this season. It is reported that Isco wants to play Champions League football next season, and that the deal would be contingent on Betis finishing inside the top four.

Of course, Isco would fit well at Betis under former coach Manuel Pellegrini, and could form quite an exciting attack alongside Nabil Fekir, Borja Iglesia, and Sergio Canales.