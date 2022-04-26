Ancelotti: “Every day I prepare my body for the suffering in the game”

In a fascinating interview released today, Carlo Ancelotti spoke about a wide range of topics while chatting with ‘Universo Valdano’ — part of #Vamos on the Movistar Plus network. We’ve included the most Real Madrid related bits below, but the full interview is also fascinating as he speaks about Arrigo Sacchi’s Milan, his own coaching mistakes in the 90s, and what his plans for the future are.

His return to Real Madrid

“I am aware that I train the most important club in the world. The demand is very high and I have to accept it. I never thought I was going to return to Madrid. I enjoy it despite the criticism.

“I really like football, it’s my passion, but I try to keep things as simple as possible. There are two aspects: defending and attacking. Creativity and organization. I think I can give players more defensively. Offensive it’s about talent and I don’t want to obfuscate this talent. I can’t teach Karim where to stand in the penalty area or Modric how to pass.

“My return was unexpected. Every day I prepare my body for the suffering in the game. You play at night. You eat, you go to the room and there begins the increase in sweating and always the same. And then the game is the same: if you lose or if you win you can’t sleep.”

On clash vs Manchester City

“The Bernabéu is going to help us. It is true that the last semi-final against Guardiola, the first game, was at the Bernabéu. It went well and now it’s going to go well.”

On his first stint at Real Madrid

“Everyone tells me that if I’m here today it’s because of Sergio Ramos’ goal. I am full of pride for coaching Real Madrid. It’s something special, like with Milan. I feel very loved. I try to do my best, sometimes I make mistakes like everyone else. It is a team that never stops. Here you cannot celebrate because you have to look forward. There is no pride if things don’t go well. This is why it is the club that has won the most.”

On Davide Ancelotti

“Davide is very calm. He is learning a lot from me. He has understood very well what it is to be the son of a coach. The coaching staff has grown a lot and we are very united. Davide has taken more responsibility for showing that he is worth and not for being my son. He has signed up for the UEFA Pro course in Wales because he has the requirements there and not in Italy.”