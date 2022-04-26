CONFIRMED lineups: Manchester City vs Real Madrid, 2022 Champions League

Real Madrid have published their starting lineup for the upcoming match against Manchester City in the first leg of the Champions League Semifinals.

Real Madrid starting XI: Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Fede Valverde, Kroos, Modric, Rodrygo, Vinicius, Benzema.

Manchester City starting XI (TBC): Ederson, Ake, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodri, Silva, De Bruyne, Gabriel Jesus, Sterling, Foden.

Real Madrid will have to be very careful with City’s possession-oriented style and the battle in the midfield will possibly decide the outcome of this game and possibly the winner of the tie as well.

HOW TO WATCH, STREAM CHAMPIONS LEAGUE

Date: 04/26/2022

Time: 21:00 CET (local time), 03:00pm EST.

Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester, United Kingdom.

Available TV: TUDN (USA), Movistar Liga de Campeones (Spain)

Available Streaming: Paramount+, TUDN.com (USA), Fubo.TV (USA).

Managing Madrid has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Vox Media may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.