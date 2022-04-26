Manchester City - Real Madrid: Combined XI

This is silly, but it’s just another thing to keep your mind occupied until game time, because for sure you’re not actually working if you’re at work right now.

We’ve taken a crack at a combined XI for Real Madrid and Manchester City based on the current squads (if we dipped into all-time territory, not a single City player would make it, so we tried to make it fair).

WATCH: Preview of Manchester City vs Real Madrid, as discussed by Managing Madrid’s Kiyan Sobhani and Jose Perez

Here’s our crack at the combined XI (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Thibaut Courtois

Defense: Kyle Walker, Eder Militao, Aymeric Laporte, Joao Cancelo

Midfield: Casemiro, Kevin de Bruyne, Luka Modric

Forwards: Phil Foden, Karim Benzema, Vinicius Jr

That’s a pretty great team, even if some of the positions will be controversial. Should Alaba start over Laporte? Should Rodri start over Casemiro? Ederson over Courtois? Kroos or Gungodan over Modric? Let us know your combined XI in the comments below.